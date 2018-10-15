Oyaro dominates Sanlam Golf Challenge

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Playing off handicap 13, Mombasa golfer Yobesh Oyaro scored 42 points to win the Sanlam Golf Challenge hosted at the par 71 Nyali Golf Course over the weekend.

Oyaro, a senior member of the club, posted a countback of 25, 16, 7 and 2 respectively to secure the win to take home the overall winner prize.

Taib Bajaber playing off handicap 14 secured the second position by posting 40 points following a competitive engagement in the field.

Christine Ockotch playing off handicap 16 not only secured the lady winner position but also emerged third in overall position, posting a total of 40 points.

Speaking at the golf challenge, Sanlam Group CEO Patrick Tumbo noted that the event, currently in its third year is a deliberate effort that Sanlam Kenya has committed to as a platform to engage its Coast based clientele and stakeholders.

“Today has been a success as we have managed to engage key stakeholders. Sanlam Kenya remains committed to raising the bar for the local financial services sector leveraging on different platforms such as golf for stakeholder engagement” added Mr. Tumbo.

The third annual Sanlam Kenya Golf Challenge attracted a strong field of 122 amateur golfers at the Nyali Golf and Country Club course as Sanlam General CEO George Kuria, Humphrey Ndaiga, Head of Corporate, Sanlam General and team represented the Sanlam Kenya Staff Team.

OVERALL WINNERS

1st Place Men– Taib Bajaber – 40points

2nd Place Men – Omar Lewa – 39points

1st Place Women – Christine Ockotch – 40points

2nd Place Women – Perviz Barnsley – 38c/b points

Longest Drive Men – Vimal Ranpura

Longest Drive Lady – Joyce Masai

Closest to the Pin Men – Mwangi Mburu

Closest to the Pin Women – Susan Stokes