Koscielny announces retirement from international duty

Shares

LONODN, United Kingdom, Oct 14 – Laurent Koscielny has retired from international football and taken a dig at France head coach Didier Deschamps in the process.

The Arsenal defender missed this summer’s World Cup in Russia after suffering an Achilles injury playing for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League, and has now decided to focus on his club career.

The 33-year-old took the opportunity to criticise Deschamps, however, and claimed France winning the World Cup caused him a “lot more psychological damage than my injury”.

“I think that I have given everything I can for France, I am 33, I have done two Euros, one World Cup,” Koscielny told French TV station Canal+.

“France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.

“When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about.

“He [Deschamps] called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no. Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach. It feels like a hit on the back of the head.

“France’s World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me.”

-By Sky Sports