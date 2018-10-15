In photos: Stars humble Ethiopia at Kasarani

Harambee Stars players celebrate Eric Johannah’s goal against Ethiopia in a 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – There was pomp, color and noise at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday as Kenya’s Harambee Stars beat Ethiopia’s Walia Ibex 3-0 to inch closer to a first African Cup of Nations appearance in 14 years.
Stars put in the swagger in their performance but it was down to a full to capacity stadium after the government announced free entry for the game.
Here are some of the images from the match at Kasarani.
Pumped and ready!! Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama arrives at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
This enthusiastic fan had his message ready for the skipper and after 90 minutes, Victor Wanyama handed him his jersey at the dressing room. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Allah first! Ethiopian fans perform their lunchtime prayers at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne walks into the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Ethiopian fans make their voices heard at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama leads the team out at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama shares a warm embrace with head coach Sebastien Migne at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars wingback Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma in full flight speed at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
You’ve heard of the no look passes, but here is a no look yellow card by the referee to assistant captain Musa Mohammed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama relaxes on the track after coming off injured with a slight hamstring strain during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga urges the crowd on during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne with Deputy President William Ruto and Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia at the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi celebrates the win against Ethiopia during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga, with a crowd of fans behind him celebrates his goal against Ethiopia during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Comments