In photos: Stars humble Ethiopia at Kasarani

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – There was pomp, color and noise at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday as Kenya’s Harambee Stars beat Ethiopia’s Walia Ibex 3-0 to inch closer to a first African Cup of Nations appearance in 14 years.

Stars put in the swagger in their performance but it was down to a full to capacity stadium after the government announced free entry for the game.

Here are some of the images from the match at Kasarani.