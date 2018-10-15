Gor Mahia begin title defense in Mombasa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Champions Gor Mahia will start their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title defense at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa when the new season begins on December 8 after the league managers released fixtures this afternoon.

K’Ogalo will come face to face with the side that inflicted on them their first loss of the season at the Mbaraki Complex and will be breathing revenge. They will play the tier just a week after the season-opening Charity Shield on December 1 against the winner of the SportPesa Shield.

This will be the first time since the new era of the KPL that the top tier starts in December as the local league begins a process to conform to international calendars as stipulated by CAF.

The 2018/2019 season is expected to fold in May next year while the new season kicks off in August, just like most leagues worldwide.

This follows a directive by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to have all leagues in the continent start and end within the same period of time – August to May.

-KCB, Western Stima

Meanwhile, KCB who return to the top tier after a three-year absence will start their campaign away from home against Kakamega Homeboyz while Western Stima will mark their return to top flight against Posta Rangers in Nairobi.

The winner of the relegation/promotion play off pitting Nakumatt and Ushuru FC will square it out with Sofapaka while AFC Leopards will come up against Kariobangi Sharks, most likely with a new coach after the exit of Rodolfo Zapata.

KPL opening weekend fixtures

Saturday: Playoff winner vs Sofapaka (Ruaraka), Mathare United vs Chemelil Sugar (Kasarani Stadium), Bandari vs Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Complex), AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Kakamega Homeboyz vs KCB (Bukhungu Stadium), Posta Rangers vs Western Stima (Ruaraka).

Sunday: Zoo FC vs Nzoia Sugar (Kericho), Sony Sugar vs Tuske (Awendo)r, Vihiga United vs Ulinzi Stars (Mumias).