Zimbabwe stun Kenya to win Africa Cup 7s title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Shujaa’s hopes of lifting a fifth Africa 7s title were dashed after Zimbabwe upset them 17-5 to be crowned the new champions in Tunisia on Sunday.

In the battle of unbeaten sides prior to the game, Zimbabwe went ahead after five minutes with a converted try from Shingirai Katsvere despite being a man down from a yellow card to one of their players Tarisai Mugariri.

Kenya responded with an unconverted try at the stroke of half time through a Brian Wahinya after an interchange with Cyprian Kuto for Kenya to head to the break trailing 7-5.

Into the second half Tafadzwa Chitokwindo pace was too much for the Kenyan defense as he combined with Takudzwa Kumadiro for the Cheetahs second try that was unconverted. Chitokwindo was to add the third try with a minute and a half left on the clock to lock the game.

The tie was a repeat of the 2015 Africa 7s final – then played at the Barnard Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa where Kenya trailed 17-14 but a determined run from Dennis Ombachi won it for Shujaa. Other than win the African title then, Kenya qualified for the 2016 Olympic held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For a place in the final Kenya knocked out Madagascar 36-5 as Zimbabwe erased a 19-0 half time deficit to dethrone back-to-back champions Uganda 24-19 in extra time.

-Report from Raga House-