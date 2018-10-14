Kasarani turns electric as Stars face Walias

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – If you are planning to attend the Kenya versus Ethiopia 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier and you are nowhere close to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, then you better start planning to watch the game on television.

As at noon, the stadium was already 80pc full with thousands of other enthusiastic fans queuing outside for match admission tickets to get in, almost four hours to kick off.

With the government earlier this week announcing that entrance to the stadium will be free, FKF used the tickets they had already printed for the game to ease access of fans into the stadium with security tight from the outside perimeter to inside the stadium.

“I am happy that the government made entrance to the stadium free, but I am not happy that they printed tickets. This money they have used to print tickets should have been used to pay maize farmers,” one of the enthusiastic fans told Capital Sport.

Fans started streaming into the stadium from as early as 9am, everyone eager to get a seating spot at the 60,000 seater facility early enough.

Security has been very tight with administration police, regular police, General Service Unit and National Youth service officers taking patrol. Office on horse-back are also at all entry points to ensure law and order as the fans stream in.

Tens of buses are also in the Central Business District ferrying fans to the stadium with those donated by the County Governor Mike Sonko lining up outside City Hall to pick up fans.

Word is that President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to attend the match alongside his deputy William Ruto and former premier Raila Odinga.

Fans are meanwhile optimistic that Stars will shine brighter than the Walia Ibex and inch closer to an African Cup of Nations appearance.

“I am very optimistic we will win today. 3-1. Olunga, Wanyama and Kahata to score. We have a good team,” One of the fans stated. Another added “These Ethiopians cannot beat us today. 2-0. We don’t want much. Just two goals are enough for us.”

The match kicks off at 4pm.