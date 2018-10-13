Unstoppable Capital FM carries the day in Inter Media SJAK Sports tourney

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Capital FM ruled the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Day that brought together scribes from different media houses, amassing massive 93 points to be crowned the champions at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Saturday.

In the tournament that had five disciplines, Capital FM won football to collect maximum 25 points and shocked the rest to take the tug of war title while they were runners up in the sack race, finished fourth in the 4x100m relay won by Mediamax and were placed sixth in the egg race.

The champions went home with a glittering trophy and a cash reward of Sh75,000

The Best Mix of Music comprised of captain Lassie Atrash, Timothy Olobulu, Solomon Okeyo, Ashleigh Ali, Anita Nderu, Ivy Mang’eli, Ali Athman, Jeff Ooko, Kristian Malumbe,Joe Kisila, Alex Isaboke, Keysha Shagava, Ahmedin Gulu and Team Manager Duncan Kikata.

The team started the tournament with the relay that comprised of a quartet of Atrash, Shagava, Okeyo and Athman where they finished second in Heat 4 before Atrash anchored his charges to fourth in the final to collect 17 points.

In the sack race, Kisila anchored the team to finish runners-up with 21 points while Ashleigh and Ooko participated in egg race.

In football, Capital FM, topped Pool D after seeing off Ghetto Radio 3-0 courtesy of Ooko’s brace and Malumbe’s goal, they were then handed a walkover against Kass FM.

In quarter finals, they edged out a stubborn Media Max 1-0 in a tense encounter where their keeper, Apopo Mujema pulled great saves but was beaten two minutes to time thanks to Okeyo’s sucker punch.

In the semis, Ooko once again picked a brace while Malumbe and Okeyo found the back of the net to win 4-1 against Qwetu Radio thus advancing to the final where they blanked Royal Media 2-0 with Ooko opening the scoring from the spot before keeper Gulu netted a fantastic rout one goal.

In the last event of the day, Capital FM surprised many by picking the tug of war title with Olobulu and Kikata playing a crucial role.

Capital were handed a walk over against Homeboyz Radio, they then eliminated Qwetu in the quarters before pulling down Royal Media top storm to final where they won against sponsors KCB Bank.

The event was organized by SJAK which was sponsored by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Coca Cola’s Nairobi Bottlers.

KCB playing as a guest team was placed second by managing 90 points as the Royal Media Services completed the last podium finish place with 89 to edge out Mediamax in fourth spot with 76 points.

SJAK president, Chris Mbaisi thanked the sponsors and the participating teams for making the event possible.

“The association wanted to mark the World Sports Journalists Day in style by affording sports scribes an opportunity of interacting and bonding hence the competition,” Mbaisi said.

The World Sports Journalists Day is observed every year to appreciate the services of sports journalists in the promotion of sports.

The purpose of the day is to encourage sports journalists to strive for excellence in their work and to set an example to the world – not only to the to the world of sport, but to the world at large.