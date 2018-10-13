Kenya Sevens through to Africa 7s quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The national sevens team is through to the Main Cup Quarter finals of the Africa Sevens in Tunisia without conceding a single point after winning both their group matches at the Jemmal Stadium in Montasir earlier Saturday.

The Kenyan boys will now square off with Zambia in the Cup Quarters after they finished second in Pool D.

Kenya was one of four unbeaten sides on Saturday besides champions Uganda, Zimbabwe and Madagascar who made it two in two to win pools B to D, in that order.

Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Zambia each won a game to end up second in pools A to D as Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius and Namibia all dropped all their games to prop their respective groups.

Shujaa, under the tutelage of Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu who is taking charge for his final tournament before pasing the baton to Paul Murunga kicked off their campaign with a commanding 49-o win over Botswana before hitting Morocco 41-0 to assert their desire for the title.

In the opener against Botswana, Kenya landed seven tries under the posts all converted by Daniel Taabu to seal the win. The new look Shujaa side led 35-0 at half time.

Cyprian Kuto opened the scoring showing Mike Wanjala the way for the second try. Debutant Taabu sliced his way down the middle for the third. Wanjala was to complete his brace with the fourth before his club mate at Homeboyz added the fifth and final one of the half.

In the second half, a largely scrappy one, a relaxed Kenya added two more tries. Alvin Buffa Otieno raced for the line after a massive handoff on a Botswana back for the first of the two. Another debutant Derrick Kyeoga added the seventh that Taabu booted in to kill off the Vultures.

-Failed to capitalise

Botswana were their own worst enemies in this game as they failed to capitalise on two sin bins on the Kenyan side. Debutants Eliakim Kichoi and Gramwell Bunyasi were both sent to the crime seat on either half. Six or Kenya’s seven tries were off turnovers.

Derrick Keyoga delivered a hat trick in the second match against the North Africans as Kenya wheeled all the way into the quarters.

Just as in the opening game against Botswana, Kenya grounded seven tries, three if which were converted for the win. Shujaa led 22-0 at half time.

Kyeoga scooted away three straight times from the wing in the first half to complete his hat trick. They all came after one of Morocco’s forwards had been sent to the sin bin.

Kyeoga’s three followed on Daniel Taabu’s opening try within 20 seconds as he picked up a poor kick start from Morocco to race from Kenya’s 22 all the way to the try box. He converted it but missed to do the same for all of Kyeoga’s three.

Three further tries in the second half by Charles Omondi, Brian Wahinya and Cyprian Kuto – the first two converted – ended the contest.

-Report compiled from RagaHouse