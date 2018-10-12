You are here:

Sprint legend grabs double after painful kick

It was Bolt’s first start since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial © AFP / PETER PARKS

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct 12Sprint legend Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football Friday after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

The 100 metres world record-holder, who is bidding for a professional contract, recovered from a painful kick in the groin to grab a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

Bolt, 32, finished with his left foot after some slack marking on 55 minutes, celebrating with his trademark ‘Lightning Bolt’ pose.

The Jamaican then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on 69 minutes before being substituted six minutes later with the score at 4-0.

Bolt said he had a “lot more to learn” and was keen to join the Mariners on a professional contract © AFP / PETER PARKS

It was the first game Bolt has started since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial.

“I’m just happy that I got a chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt told host broadcaster Fox Sports after the game.

“It was a big deal… first start and scoring two goals. It was a good feeling. This is what I worked towards. I try to get better and I am on the way to doing that.”

Bolt said he had a “lot more to learn” and was keen to join the Mariners on a professional contract.

“I’m keen, that’s why I’m here to play my best and to try and get into the team,” he added.

