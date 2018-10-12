Sports PS plans for constituency academies

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia says the government aims to realize talents in specific regions as it embarks on constructing sports academies in each of the 290 constituencies.

He told the National Assembly Committee on Implementation that the Ministry has commissioned a needs analysis report which is expected to completed by the end of the year to determine the practicability of some constituencies to host the talent nurturing facility.

“When we were discussing with some of the leadership in Garissa and Mandera, they were saying it would make a better sense to have a Carmel derby, but you can’t have a Carmel derby in Kakamega. In Kakamega we are going to concentrate more on football, rugby and other related disciplines. In certain other areas we want to try and focus a little more on academies that are pushing athletics. So as you can see we are trying to match local activity to the development of the centres, “the PS explained.

This is after legislators in June approved a motion by Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi to establish sports academies in every constituency, raising the number from the 10 regional ones the Ministry had initially proposed.

-Standard Curriculum

The Sports PS added the study will also focus on formulating a standard curriculum to be used by professional coaches for various sports disciplines.

The academies will be backed up by other types of service provision to the academies and this will be in collaboration with universities and other referral centres which have been identified as training centres for therapists, chiropractors and people who take care of the sportsmen or even for catering for what they do.

“We have a bigger challenge today with doping. These centres will also serve as centres for treating, training, and creating awareness against this kind of challenges,” Kaberia said.

MPs Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), James Murgor (Keiyo North) and Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache) said they were concerned that despite government’s heavy investment the proposed facilities risk stalling if the ministry insists on first acquiring 10 acres.

Naicca said the ministry should revert to its earlier plan of adopting national and provincial high schools as centres because they already have in place some of the structures such as the dormitories, vast grounds registered in their name and among other amentities.

–Government commitment

Onyonka backed Naicca saying that in his Kisii County, it is impossible to get the land because the area is densely populated.

Nyando MP Jared Okello questioned the government commitment to seeing through the project whose kick off date is slated for the July.

He cited the Jubilee Government’s inability to meet its 2013 election promise of constructing 5-6 world class stadia across the country