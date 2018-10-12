Migne wants offensive play against Ethiopia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne says he wants his side to improve offensively on Sunday when they tackle Ethiopia’s Walia Ibex at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in a destiny defining 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

In his three official matches in charge, Migne has seen the side keep consecutive clean sheets, but they have scored only two goals one of them coming off an own goal and ahead of the Ethiopia test, he wants to see a galaxy of goals.

“We know it will not be easy but we will be at home and I hope we will have one moment to make the difference. We need to improve our link up play offensively. We are strong now defensively with three clean sheets and it was my priority when I arrived because the team had conceded many goals before,” the French tactician said.

Stars will need victory against the Ethiopians to improve their bid to make it to the Cup of Nations for the first time in seven years.

Depending on whether or not Sierra Leone will be admitted back to the qualifiers, Kenya might seal a place in Cameroon with three points against the Ethiopians.

Migne says he does not expect the Ethiopians to seat back and vie for a point as they also have to win to maintain their realistic chances of making it to Cameroon.

Looking back at the first leg, the tactician has lauded his players for showing character especially at a fully packed stadium and he expects Kenyan fans to replicate the same on Sunday especially after the announcement the game will be free of charge.

“It was an amazing atmosphere and it was very difficult to get a result. Ethiopia have never lost in that stadium and I think it was a fair result for us. Now we have to remain focused for the second leg and I hope to have the same atmosphere at Kasarani,” the tactician said.

“Fans should come and support us, and please, wear red,” the tactician offered.

He is confident that his charges will bag three points at home and keep their bid to get to the Cup of Nations.

“When you are able to beat Ghana and draw away at such a huge stadium in Bahir Dar, then you can compete and try to win at home against Ethiopia. But we have to remain humble, we have an opponent with good motivation,” the tactician said.

Meanwhile, the tactician will have a bit of selection headache with the return of defender Joash Onyango who performed well against Ghana despite his red card. Brian Mandela also gave a good performance coming into the starting team in Bahir Dar.

Meanwhile, left back Abud Omar is back into full fitness having limped off injured after 52 minutes in the first leg. The defender picked up a knock but has shaken it off and trained well with the rest of the team on Friday.