DP reiterates Sh50m Stars’ AFCON reward

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Deputy President William Ruto on Friday reiterated the government’s promise of rewarding national football team Harambee Stars with Sh50mn should they qualify for next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Deputy President made the promise to the team last year after winning the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and on Friday when he visited the team at their training session at the Kasarani Stadium reiterated that the promise still stands.

“You all remember the promise we made last year?” Ruto quizzed the team at the Kasarani Stadium. “The promise still remains and we will make sure that happens,” he added.

“So please work hard and achieve the goal and leave the rest to us. So my friend (speaking to skipper Victor Wanyama) even if it means leaving your leg here, please do,” Ruto joked.

He also announced that the promise to give the team its own bus still remains and made a further promise that the same will be availed next month.

Meanwhile, Ruto also said that the remainder of the Sh25mn budget presented by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the double header against Ethiopia as well as arrears from the previous game against Ghana, has already been availed.

