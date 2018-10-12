Bans coming for McGregor, Nurmagomedov: reports

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 12 – Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be temporarily suspended on Monday ahead of a Nevada Athletic Commission hearing and investigation into last weekend’s post-fight brawl, according to multiple reports Friday.

Bob Bennett, executive director of the commission, said a temporary ban would be put into place Monday ahead of the group’s October 24 meeting, which would feature a hearing on whether or not the mixed martial arts fighters should be indefinitely suspended pending the results of an investigation into the aftermath of the UFC melee October 6.

Unbeaten Russian Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight crown, beating McGregor by fourth-round submission, then climbed out of the Octagan to fight with a member of McGregor’s entourage who had been taunting him. McGregor also exchanged punches with members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

Nurmagomedov, who has yet to receive his full prize money for the fight, is expected to be punished for starting the post-fight melee, but UFC president Dana White says he will keep his title.