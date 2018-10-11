Ticket sales start for Gor, Everton historic tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Ticket sales for next month’s historic clash pitting record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and English Premier League side Everton FC started on Sunday, less than a month before the tie scheduled for Goodison Park on November 6.

The two sides will contest the SportPesa Trophy, with Gor Mahia making history as the first African side to play against Premier League opposition in the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the tie will go for as low as £5, equivalent to Sh650 for adults while tickets for young ones will go for £1 (Sh130) with all proceeds from the match going into community projects undertaken by Everton in Merseyside.

Gor won the right to play The Toffees after winning the SportPesa Super Cup in Nakuru following a 2-0 conquest over Simba SC in an entertaining final at the Afraha Stadium.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the players to test their skills against European opposition and showcase what they can do. It’s not every day that you get the chance to face a Premier League team and we’re going to make it count on November 6,” Gor Mahia head coach, clearly excited at the prospect of playing back at his home country said.

Kelvin Twissa, Chief Marketing Officer at SportPesa said:

“SportPesa is passionate about football and taking every opportunity, and there’s no bigger opportunity for Gor Mahia than facing English Premier League heavyweights, Everton. Playing in England will help the players improve and they will no doubt be able to take their experience back to Kenya which will help grow the game there.”

Fans looking to secure their seat on November 6 should head to tickets.evertonfc.com.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides after they clashed last year in Dar es Salaam, Gor Mahia losing 2-1 with Wayne Rooney scoring a cracker of a goal on his return to the club after almost a decade and a half with Manchester United.

While in Tanzania the Blues, alongside SportPesa, won hearts and minds in the region when they participated in a range of promotional and charitable activities across Dar es Salaam.