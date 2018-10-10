IOC appoints Tergat coordination member for 2022 YOG

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has appointed NOCK boss Paul Tergat as member of the coordination commission for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games to be hosted in Dakar, Senegal.

IOC on Monday picked Senegal its first African hosts of any Olympics as the West African nation prepares to host the youth event in three cities; Dakar, Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry will chair the seven-member coordination commission while other members are Ligwei Li from China, Gunilla Lindberf of Sweden, Leandro Larrosa from Argentina and Andrew Ryan from the Great Britain.

Tergat , who is an IOC member was pleased with the appointment, expressing his happiness for Africa getting an opportunity to host an Olympic first ever event.

“I am very honoured to be nominated to this Coordination Commission by the IOC President. It is an honour I share with my fellow countrymen and women in Kenya. As a Coordination Commission, we have the singular task of delivering the first ever Olympic event in the African continent,” Tergat, who is in Buenos Aires, Argentina attending the Youth Olympics, said.

He added; “Olympic events are epic and class in every way. I, together with the Team and LOC will give our best to make Africa proud of a great legacy Youth Olympics 2022 event.”

-By Soya Awards Website-