Giggs plays down fears over Bale injury ahead of Spain clash

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 10 – Ryan Giggs has played down fears over the fitness of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of Thursday’s friendly with Spain.

Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real’s defeat at Alaves on Saturday.

But Wales boss Giggs is still hopeful that Bale will make the Nations League tie away to the Ireland on Tuesday, and predicted that he would be fit for Real’s next game against Levante.

“Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won’t be involved against Spain,” Giggs said.

“We don’t want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day. I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game.

“He feels good but we have to weigh up the risk whether he can be part of the game on Tuesday.”

Bale, the all-time topscorer for Wales, scored three goals in his first three league appearances for Real this season.

But the injuries that have become a common theme of his stay in Spain soon struck again, and Giggs said Bale had been scanned in Madrid a few weeks ago.

“We rescanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information,” Giggs said at his pre-match press conference.

“There was a little bit on both scans — but there’s always something.

“We’re treating the symptoms but it’s nothing to worry about. Either way, I expect him to be fit for Madrid’s next game.”

Former Manchester United winger Giggs said Spain, under new boss Luis Enrique, would be tough opponents.

Spain, who had a disappointing World Cup, beat England 2-1 in their Nations League opener last month before thumping Croatia 6-0.

“They’ve got a new manager and they were very impressive last month against both England and Croatia,” Giggs said.

“To score six goals against the World Cup finalists Croatia is something special and gives the chance for our lads to play against some of the best players in the world.”