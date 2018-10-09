Home of champions to host Eldoret Rally

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The ‘Home of Champions’ is synonymous with celebrated Kenyan middle and long-distance runners, but this weekend it will be a different ball game all together as the city plays host to the penultimate round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Rightly so, the hills around Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet will reverberate with the roar of turbo-charged and normally-aspirated machines when the seventh round of the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship roars into life.

The 2018 Eldoret Rally will revisit the high-altitude terrain used by Western Kenya Motor Club last year.

The designated spectator stage will be based at Chemweno farm where a 5.5km stretch is being earmarked for hair raising thrills

The event will be flagged off at Sikh Union Club in Eldoret from 8am onwards on Saturday after which rally traffic will tackle a 37Km transport road section through to the opening stage at Chemweno.

Ceremonial finish will take place at Chemweno Farm, which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally Headquarters. Scrutineering and reconnaissance will take place a day prior at Sikh Union Club.

Three stages, Chemweno, Farm and Forest will be repeated to compete a 142km competive loop and a 36% liaison distance totalling 83.10.

The shortest stage is the 5.5km Chemweno spectator run with the longest being the 34km Forest segment.

This year’s rally has attracted a good chunk of top drivers including currents leader Carl “Flash” Tundo. Onkar Rai, Manvir Baryan and Baldev Chager among others.

The KNRC Two Wheel Drive class is expected to feature the likes of Sarit Shah and Daren Miranda while defending the S Class welcomes back former Champion Chandrakhant Chandu Devji up against Nikhil Sachania

WHERE TO CATCH RALLY ACTION (1st Car) –SATURDAY OCTOBER- 13

08:00: Sikh Union Club

08:48: CS1- Chemweno 1 (5.5km)

SERVICE A (Chemweno)

09:31: CS2-Farm 1 (31.00km)

09:30: CS3: Forest 1 (34.80km)

Remote refuel @ Singore

SERVICE B (Chemweno)

12.28: CS4-Chemweno 2 (5.5km)

12.41: CS5: Farm 2 (31km)

13:24: CS6-Forest 2 (34.80Km)

SERVICE C (Chemweno)

RALLY TOTALS

Competitive Distance: 142.60Km (63.18%)

Liaison Distance: 83.10 (40.35%)

Total Distance: 255.70Km