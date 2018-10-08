Dejected Medo tears into Nakumatt bosses

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Nakumatt FC head coach Melis Medo has torn into the club’s management over the team’s failure to automatically cling onto the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), with the side now faced with a play-off to determine whether or not they will continue playing into the top tier.

Nakumatt slumped into the play-off after Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Vihiga United in Ruaraka with the coach among other things lamenting that the players have gone three months without pay while according to him a sponsor has been ready to step in, but the club’s managers have been ‘lazy’.

“We have a big sponsor waiting I don’t know why they don’t want to change the name… Delay delay delay delay… I don’t know if its delay or laziness…. I don’t know what they are waiting for and it is costing this team,” the tactician told Capital Sport.

He also took issue with the fact that they could not manage to secure Camp Toyoyo for their decider against Vihiga and had to play at Ruaraka, a pitch he says should not be hosting a KPL game.

He added; “Again, We shouldn’t be playing here. Because of laziness on our part we didn’t register camp Toyoyo. Again, we couldn’t get Thika and we have to play on this pitch in Ruaraka.”

The American born Egyptian coach says it has been difficult to motivate the players with the situation. Despite the club getting a new owner in politician Francis Mureithi, things haven’t gone as well as they would have expected.

“You don’t expect much from players having not been paid for three months. They should earn a trophy as a matter of fact, we showed up fought and did our part. I don’t believe they (Vihiga) were better than us. We just had two mistakes and they scored two goals.”

“For Gor Mahia, it was only one month and they did not train. For, us, it is three months and we have showed up and fought. These boys are fighters. I will never blame them. Before when we were doing okay, pay was on time and everything was on time. You can’t push them so much for 90 days. Half of the players are locked out of their homes,” Medo added.

The tactician nonetheless is optimistic that if something is done between now and when they take part in the play-off, they will retain their status in the KPL.

Nakumatt will face either Nairobi Stima or Ushuru in the play-off with the National Super League yet to be concluded.

“At this point, it is not me. I did my part, infact I did more than my part but the owner needs to take care of his team. I am sure we will remain in the league if everything is taken care of,” further noted the coach.

Nakumatt’s tribulations started last year when their parent company, supermarket chain Nakumatt Holdings started experiencing financial difficulties.

They were handed a reprieve mid this year when politician Mureithi bought off the club, but despite a good start, things haven’t flown as smooth as was expected.