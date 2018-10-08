Cardovillis returns to Quins as head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya Harlequins on Monday confirmed the return of Charles Cardovillis to the team’s set up as head coach after leaving his role at Kabras earlier in the year, having gone to Western Kenya to take up the job last year.

Cardovillis left the Ngong road stable for a new challenge at Kabras in May last year but his projected two year stay at the club as the Director of Rugby was cut short in June 2018.

“We’d officially like to welcome back our prodigal son Charlie Cardo who’d taken a short trek across the country. Charles Cardovillis was named and confirmed as Head Coach of the Mighty Quins!” said a Tweet from the club.

“No place like home. I’m excited. There is a lot of work to be done in a short period, but I’m up for the challenge,” Cardovillis said in an interview with Raga House.

We’d officially like to welcome back our prodigal son @charliecardo who’d taken a short trek across the country. Charles Cardovillis was named and confirmed as Head Coach of the Mighty Quins! And yes… the picture was deliberate. Once a Quin, Always a Quin! #SSS pic.twitter.com/fBfxXQ08oI — Kenya Harlequin (@KenyaHarlequins) October 8, 2018

The tactician will be immediately thrown into the deep end with his first task being this weekend when Quins take on Ngong Road rivals Impala Saracens in the quarter finals of this year’s Impala Flooodlit tournament at Impala Grounds.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better draw. Great friends off the pitch but the biggest rival on it. Been with the boys for two weeks now, still loads to do, but there’s really no extra motivation I can give the boys. The word Impala will have them drooling,” the tactician, fondly referred to as Cardo noted.

He has also said he is ready for the pressure that comes with being at the helm of the Ngong Road club, noting having been there before, he is ready for the pressure cooker.

“Arguably, Kenya 7s aside, it’s the most high-pressure job in Kenya Rugby and sport in Kenya. My immediate goals are to get some proper sound structures in place. Get the boys playing a beautiful brand of rugby and ultimately put some trophies in the cabinet. In terms of players I have to make sure our current crop is happy. Happy players give you results,” the tactician further stated.

After Floodies the tactician will shift his target to the Kenya Cup which they have not won since 2012.

Quins are in conference A of the 2018/2019 season alongside champions KCB, Homeboyz, Mwamba, Nondies and Oilers.

Their first game of the season on Saturday November 17 will be against Mwamba at home before heading out to Oilers a week later.

The tactician will look to transmit some of the success he had with Kabras in his short stay, having led them to the national sevens circuit overall crown deposing Homeboyz while leading the team to a second consecutive Kenya final where they narrowly lost to KCB.

-Additional info courtesy Raga House