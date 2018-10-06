Stars jet out for Ethiopia AFCON Qualifier

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The first batch of five Harambee Stars players departed for Ethiopia on Saturday alongside coach Sébastien Migné, ahead of their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier against Ethiopia.

The second batch will travel on Monday, with foreign-based players also set to link up with the team in Ethiopia on the same day.

Coach Migné, in the meantime, has expressed optimism that Stars will give a good account of themselves while noting that captain Victor Wanyama’s inclusion is a big boost to the team’s pursuit for a second appearance at the continental showpiece.

“Of course it won’t be easy against Ethiopia since they are also equally strong, but my players are up to the task and I am confident we will get a positive result,” said coach Migné.

“We won against Ghana without our captain, it will be morale boosting for us to also win with him. He is one of our most experienced players and will be crucial for us against Ethiopia,” he added.

The match has been slated for Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the Bahir Dar Stadium, with the return leg set to be played on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani.

Saturday traveling team

Farouk Shikalo (Bandari, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Monday traveling team

Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Patrick Matasi (Tusker, Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya)

Foreign Based Players

Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund)