CUEA, KU, UoN, Egerton into Varsity semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Egerton University, Kenyatta University and the University of Nairobi all posted their second successive wins to reach the Varsity League semi-finals with a final round of action to spare.

Match day two action at the Catholic University grounds saw the hosts CUEA register a 23-6 Pool B win over the University of Eldoret.

Next week’s final round robin action at the Kenyatta University will determine the respective Pool winners and semifinal pairings.

UoE went 3-0 up through Edwin Yatich’s penalty kick but Catholic responded soon, Geoffrey Okwach landing a try for a 5-3 lead before Johnstone Olindi’s penalty took them 8-3 up.

A further Yatich penalty brought UoE to within two points of CUEA, the scores reading 8-6 at this point.

The red hot Okwach landed his fifth try of the tournament for a 13-6 lead before Brian Ayimba’s penalty and a penalty try secured the result for Catholic.

The day’s second fixture saw the Egerton University edge Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 8-5 in what was a close contest.

A Brian Ndege penalty gave Egerton a 3-0 lead but JKUAT’s Dennis Ambitho landed an unconverted try to see his side go 5-3 up. Steve Wamae’s try in mid first half gave Egerton a lead that they held until full time.

Kenyatta University were too strong for Technical University of Mombasa, beating them 29-0 as University of Nairobi dispatched Technical University of Kenya 31-0.

Collated Match Day 2 Results

Pool B: Catholic University of Eastern Africa 23 University of Eldoret 6

Pool A: Egerton University 8 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 5

Pool A: Kenyatta University 29 Technical University of Mombasa 0

Pool B: University of Nairobi 31 Technical University of Kenya 0