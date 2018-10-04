KCB Simba Autocross heads to Stoni Athi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – It’s all systems go as the ninth round of the KCB National Autocross Championship- dubbed the KCB Simba Autocross 9 -heads to Stoni Athi this weekend.

The event, organised by Nairobi’s Sikh Union Club will see drivers battle for championship supremacy in one of the most spectacular rounds of the KCB Bank sponsored 9-leg series.

As always, spectators from Nairobi and upcountry will head into the Stoni circuit to watch the drivers and their machines flying over the many jumps and hairpins along the racetrack.

Sunday’s race will feature four heats out of which the best of three will count in the final classification, but not until they tackle the early morning practice heat to gauge the suitability of their machines.

The battle for the 4WD T class summit will pit leader and champ Rehan Shah against Loveyjot Singh of Izmir Racing.

Alfir Khan returns to the event aftet skipingbtje Nanyuki round. He is hoping to rack up more FTDs on his VW Golf Sti hybrid machine up against Kirit Rajput’s Pepera.

Bambino class tussles will pit teammates Yuvi Rajput and Tsevi Stoni. The 2 WD T class has the usual suspects in Zameer Verjee and Shaz Esmail among others.

Rajveer Thethy whomis movinv to 2WD T next season will be a lone ranger in the 2WDNT Junior Class. The son of former 2WD Rally Champion Charan will be driving his new buggy flat out ostensibly to compare his lap times with 2WDT drivers.

Drivers quotes;

Lovejyot Singh:

“I’m still preparing the car for the race, as the championship fight is getting harder. I need to be focused as any mistake on the track would cost a lot of points. Looking forward to this event as Simba union events are very well organised,different track layout and locations.”

Alfir Khan:

“Flat out, I have nothing to lose I missed Nanyuki due to turbo failure, broke rear hub in the last one so I’m way off the championship, so aim is to win the rest with FTD.”

McRae Kimathi

“I just want to go out and have fun. I have been busy and thinking of what I want to do next year. All in all enjoy myself.”

Those expected to enter Sunday’s race meeting include:-

Open Class

Shalien Mughal open class Subaru buggy Alfir Khan -VW Golf Kirit Rajput-Pepeta

2WDT

Sahir Mughal 2wd Non turbo polaris XP900

2WDNT Jnr

Rajveer Thethy- Buggy

4WD T

Lovejyot Singh 4wd turbo group N Subaru Impreza

Rehan Shah (Mitsubishi Evolution 7)

Sahib Omar Subaru gc 8

2WDT

Shaz Ismail – buggy

Junaid Shah- buggy

Arfan Shah – buggy

Abdul Rehan- buggy

Criss Gow- buggy

Bambino

Illiyun Mughal Bambino class with Magibug Yuvi Rajput Tsevi Soni