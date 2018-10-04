Gor hit Zoo, Tuyisenge ups golden boot chase

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge joined Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito and former Nzoia Sugar man Elvis Rupia on top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) golden boot race after scoring one and assisting another in Gor Mahia’s 4-1 thrashing over Zoo Kericho in Machakos on Thursday.

Tuyisenge moved to 15 goals same as Kapaito and Rupia who has however not featured in the second leg after joining Zambian giants Power Dynamos in June.

The former Rwanda Police FC attacker now hopes to score one more goal in the final day of the season against Tusker FC in Thika to pick the diadem in his second season turning out for the 17-time KPL champions.

But, the trio might be joined on top by Zoo’s Mike Madoya who scored the Kericho based side’s consolation and should have had another late on but missed a penalty.

–Positive start

Coming off a run of four winless matches, Gor got into a positive start with left back Wesley Onguso breaking the deadlock with a low shot from the edge of the area after 17 minutes.

However, the visitors drew level with Madoya scoring his 14th goal of the season with a simple header inside the box off a Bernard Odhiambo cross after 33 minutes.

Two minutes later though, the joy of an equalizer were dashed with Gor going back up ahead when Tuyisenge finished off Francis Mustafa’s cross inside the box.

Wellington Ochieng then finished off Francis Kahata’s freekick heading it in in the 39th minute as Gor went to the break 3-1 up.

The recently crowned champions needed just three minutes in the second half to pull further away, Bernard Ondiek striking a sweet volley from a Tuyisenge assist.

Zoo had a chance to draw one back late on when Madoya was clipped inside the box by Joachim Oluoch, but the pint0sized attacking midfielder blasted his penalty wide.