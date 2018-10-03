No player is certain for Everton trip -Kerr

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Ahead of the historic friendly pitting Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and English Premier League side Everton FC, K’Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr has warned that no player is guaranteed a slot as he prepares to choose 18 players who will make the trip to Goodison Park.

Kerr made the remarks after seeing his side frustrated to a 2-2 draw by visiting Mathare United, throwing away a two-goal lead on their coronation day last Sunday at the Moi Stadium Kisumu.

The Briton tactician fielded a strong team comprising of regular players that he said had trusted will pick maximum points but was disappointed after failing to defend a 2-0 lead, something that made him hint some of the players who were selected for the Mathare clash might not make the cut for the United Kingdom trip.

“It’s up to me to know who will go, who will be benched and who will not travel. We have a squad of 18 to pick not 27 that we had in Tanzania last year, some of them (players) might not play in that game (Everton). If people think they have the right to play not in my life, my job is to pick the best team to win the game,” Kerr assured.

“I did pick the best team to win the game against Mathare, we were 2-0 up we should have won the game but we didn’t, we are not professional, professional people close shop when 2-0 up and go home as champions,” Kerr added.

The 18 players who featured against Mathare are Fredrick Odhiambo, Haron Shakava, Karim Nizigiyimana, Raphael Osudi and Joash Onyango,Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephraim Guikan and George Odhiambo.

The bench comprised of Shaban Odhoji, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Bernard Ondiek, Kevin Omondi and Francis Mustafa.

-Squad that played SportPesa Super Cup-

During the Kerr 2018 SportPesa Super Cup campaign that was held in Nakuru, Kerr had the following players making up the first 18;

Shaban Odhoji, Philemon Otieno, Godfrey Walusimbi (departed for Kaizer Chief), Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere (departed for Simba SC)

Bonface Oluoch, Wesly Onguso, Charles Momanyi, Innocent Wafula, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ondiek, Lawrence Juma, Ephrem Guikan.

Gor Mahia will travel to United Kingdom on November 2, four days before the friendly day against the English Premier League side.