Mathare unveil Sh60m shirt-sponsorship deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Mathare United, the 2008 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions on Wednesday unveiled a new betting firm, Odiebets, as their new shirt sponsor in a deal worth Sh60mn over three years.

Mathare donned the brand for the first time on Sunday when they took on Gor Mahia in Kisumu, but the deal was officially unveiled in Nairobi on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to announce this partnership with Mathare United FC, a Club with great heritage and significance in Kenya’s footballing scene. This is an open deal that stands to be built on incrementally. The club are coming off a very impressive season as the most improved team in the KPL and we can’t wait to see how the next few seasons unfold,” OdiBets Country Marketing Manager Dedan Mungai said while unveiling the deal.

The Slum Boys had previously had the Ng’ombe brand infront of their jerseys for most of this season, but that has now shifted to the back marking the side’s turn in financial fortunes as they now have secured two sponsors.

“The past few seasons have been particularly successful for the Club both on and off the pitch despite some financing challenges. This sponsorship will certainly give the Club the stability it needs to forge ahead and compete for the KPL title,” Mathare United chairman Bob Munro said.

The club started the season without a shirt sponsor after another betting firm Betway opted not to renew their partnership and they faced a tumultuous period financially with players going for months without pay.

However, with the new deal, the club is set to enjoy a period of stability even as they look to quench their trophy thirst that has stretched to a decade.

“We believe in the potential of Mathare United FC, who have proven themselves time and time again to be one of the most dedicated and driven Clubs in the KPL. We are delighted to be the Main Club Partners and wish them every success in the coming seasons” Mungai further stated.

Though they started the season strongly, Mathare have not had a consistent season and they are now placed eighth in the standings with 47 points. However, this is a massive improvement from last season where they survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

They finish their season at home on Sunday when they take on Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Sports Complex.