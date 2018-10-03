Kerr wants strong finish for Champions Gor

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr describes the last one month as one of the toughest in his coaching career and has urged the players to put that behind their backs and finish the season strongly with two matches to go.

Gor were officially handed their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) trophy last Sunday, but it was the culmination of a tough period that saw them lose thrice consecutively and lose a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Mathare United.

“What happened was terrible and I think it should never happen again. I will speak to my chairman after the season ends because there are things I want made okay. This should never have happened and it should never happen again,” the tactician told Capital Sport.

He added; “We now just have to put all that behind our backs and focus on these two remaining games and ensure we finish strongly. We have had such a long and good season and we need to reward ourselves with something good.”

With the league all long won, the tactician says that the motivation for the players now is next month’s trip to England to face Everton FC in a friendly match at Goodison Park and the tactician says the players have two games to show him they want to play that match.

With the entire squad set to travel to England Kerr has insisted only players who deserve will get the chance to play.

“It is not a silver platter. As much as I would want all players to play, you must show you want to. Show me on the pitch,” Kerr opined.

Gor face Zoo Kericho on Thursday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos before coming up against Tusker FC with the match shifted to the Thika Stadium.

Zoo have already assured themselves of safety but will be going into the tie seeking a first ever win against K’Ogalo having lost two and drawn one of their last three league meetings.

“It will be a tough match definitely because every team wants to beat us. But we have done our homework on them and I want to give a chance to players who haven’t had much playing time this season to prove that they want to remain in the team,” added the tactician.

There will also be the small issue of the golden boot to take care of with Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge set to be handed starting roles in both the Zoo and Tusker matches despite Kerr going for a second string squad.

“Jack wants to go for the golden boot and we will support him fully in that cause. Francis says he wants to play because he wants to see whether he can help him and so he will be on the pitch on Thursday,” Kerr said.

Tuyisenge has scored 14 goals and sits one behind leader Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks and Elvis Rupia who left Nzoia Sugar for Zambia in mid-season. The Rwandese just needs two more goals to get to 16 and race for the golden boot.

The Zoo Kericho duo of Nicholas Kipkurui and Mike Madoya have scored 13 and are also in the race for the golden boot same as Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya.

Kerr will be boosted with the availability of defender Philemon Otieno who has just recovered from an ankle injury and the tactician says he will give him playing time over the last two games to build his match fitness both for the national team and the Everton trip.