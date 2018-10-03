KCB beat Coast Stima, closer to promotion

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC moved a step closer to gaining promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after beating Coast Stima 2-0 at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The result that saw them move five points clear of third placed Nairobi Stima who played to a 1-1 draw with Western Stima in Naivasha.

While Western Stima have just one match remaining in the National Super League (NSL) both Nairobi Stima and KCB have two more to go. KCB will assure themselves of promotion if they beat FC Talanta on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo.

“This was the most important win for us and at least now we see the finish line in sight. It was a very tough game but I am happy we won. The boys have not taken their eye off the prize and this is the same mentality we want to take to the two remaining games,” head coach Elvis Ayanya told Capital Sport.

He added; “We want to finish the job this Sunday when we play Talanta and the players don’t want to take it to the final day of the season. We want to go in to that game without pressure.”

Coincidentally, KCB face Nairobi Stima in their final match of the season on November 13 and a failure to beat Talanta this Sunday will mean they play a mouth-watering Cup final against Stima.

The bankers ensured three points against Coast Stima with the impressive Dennis Ng’ang’a breaking the deadlock early with a well taken freekick while the returning Chrispinus Onyango who had gone for a short stint in the USA made it 2-0 with a simple finish one on one with the keeper.

Stima fought back for a draw against their ‘big brothers’ Western Stima in Naivasha with Ghanaian import Stephen Owusu stretching his lead at the top of the golden boot chase with an equalizer.

“It was a tough game with some bit of luck we should have won. It is now tougher for us and the reality now is that we have to fight to get that play-off slot. We have two games remaining and we should work to win to keep hope alive,” assistant coach Fred Ambani said.

Nairobi Stima face Kenya Police this weekend before finishing the season against KCB. They now look likely to fight it off for the promotion slot with Ushuru who made a late case for themselves with a commanding 4-0 thrashing of GFE 105.

Ushuru’s huge win against All Stars took them to 65 points, two away from Nairobi Stima. If Stima falter and Ushuru win this weekend, then Ken Kenyatta will be in pole position to guide his team for a second consecutive play-off against the 16th placed team from the KPL.

Ushuru picked the win with Max Ravel scoring twice while Bill Oporia added the other before Edwin Mwaura crowned off the win. They will face Nakuru All Stars in Nakuru on Sunday before concluding their season away to Bidco United.