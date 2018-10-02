Pochettino rules out Barcelona switch

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 2 – Mauricio Pochettino says he has dreams of one day coaching Argentina before returning to Newells Old Boys as he ruled out ever joining Barcelona.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager is preparing his side to face the European giants in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Having begun his coaching career with Barcelona’s fierce rivals Espanyol, Pochettino has ruled out the possibility of leading the Catalan team.

The Spurs boss needs no motivation for this clash, but will hope his side can perform better than they did in the recent 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

He told Marca: “It motivates me being a periquito and living so many years in Barcelona.

“Going back to the city is always nice and playing against Barcelona, too. It is always motivating.”

Pochettino added: “I have a lot of friends in Barcelona, who are from the Blaugrana and to whom I have enormous respect, but my path and that of Barcelona are different, opposite directions, and coaching there would be impossible.”

As a player, Pochettino turned out for Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux, and revealed he would like to coach where he began in the game.

“At a professional level, some day I’d like to be Argentina coach and also coach Newells Old Boys, where I started.

“They are two of the dreams I have, but for now, it’s to get to Tottenham as high as possible and always winning. That is my philosophy,” the manager explained.”