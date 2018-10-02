Kenyan Mongeli shines in World Chess competition

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Kenyan chess star Sasha Mongeli continues to shine in Batumi Georgia as the World Chess Olympiad enters round 7.

Sasha, 22, has won three games so far out of 4 and she is edging closer to a attaining World Candidate Master title.

“I thank God for this great chance of making it to my first Olympiad in Georgia, thanks to KCB BANK everything is working out well and I do hope that all my dreams come true, ” said Sasha.

Mongeli defeated Kosovo opponent in her opening game at the Sports Palace in the Georgian city of Batumi.

She termed the opening game as magnificent as she made a Queen d8 move that saw seraci nita resign after a tight 3hour game.

“I was tensed at the beginning, she had brilliant moves and I had to exploit her weak point,” added Sasha.

The TUK mathematics student defeated Senegalese Bianca Fatou during the 4th round of the competition.

“Bianca had poor defence, and I had to make a brilliant move, I played Queen f5 move to win the game.

Her third victory came when she faced Madagascar’s Lalaina Vololona. She made b4 winning move to win the game.