Honda awards lucky 2018 FIFA World Cup fans  

Shares

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 2 – Twenty-four-year-old Electrical Engineering graduate Brian Kiptoo finally drove off the Sh2.5 million worth Honda saloon car he won during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final viewing at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in June.

Five other lucky fans rode off with their new motorcycles won from a free raffles challenge on the evening France thrashed Croatia 3-1 to lift the coveted football trophy. Honda Kenya placed an embargo on the vehicle and motorcycles until the winners completed their driving lessons.

The two-month delay in giving the winners their dues was occasioned by Honda’s safety regulations also involved thorough background checks on the winners as well as transfer of ownership.

“I’m so happy to finally receive the car because it has been two months of anxiety. It was my lucky day since I did not spend any amount coming to KICC. I just saw the advertisement of world cup final viewing at KICC and decided to come watch.” Said the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology graduate

“After being announced the winner I could not take the car instantly because of one or two reasons but I have finally attained my license and happy to have it. I was always on the phone asking if the day will come or just to find out if the organizers had changed their minds. They assured me that all was well and now it is indeed a reality.” He added

Honda Kenya Chairman Isaac Kalua emphasized on the need for riders and drivers adhere to safety measures on the road to avert the many fatalities and injuries that result from recklessness.

“Safety of all road users is paramount and that is why we had to delay the handover of these motorcycles and the car. The winners did not have driving license and that was one requirement. They can now do business and move around safely on those bikes. We have transferred ownership to them,” Kalua said

KICC Chief Executive Officer Nana Gechaga hinted at hosting fans to view the Africa Cup of Nations Finals next year at the same venue.

“This was to send out a message that we have the capacity to safely host such events at KICC,” She said.