CUEA to host Varsity League Match Day 2

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – After a successful kick-off last weekend at the University of Nairobi, the Varsity League enters its second week with match day two action taking place at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa’s main campus in Karen on the weekend of October 6.

Hosts Catholic University of Eastern Africa will play the University of Eldoret in the day’s opening fixture at 10.00am.

It is do or die for both sides, Catholic, 44-14 winners over TUK well aware that a second win on the trot all but assures them of semifinal qualification from Pool B while UoE, 18-27 losers to the University of Nairobi must win in order to reinvigorate their hopes of reaching the last four.

The second fixture on the day kicks off at midday and pits Egerton University against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, two sides who fell to opening day defeats.

The brief is clear for both teams, registering victory to keep their chances of emerging out of Pool A alive.

Kenyatta University will take on the Technical University of Mombasa in the 2.00pm kickoff. The Thika Road students require a win to stay on course for a semifinal berth while the side from Mombasa come into this encounter with other ideas, keen to upset the status quo and put themselves in contention for a semifinal berth.

The 4.00pm kickoff between University of Nairobi and the Technical University of Kenya brings the curtains down.

UoN were made to dig deep for the 27-18 match day one victory over University of Eldoret and will be out to pile further misery on a TUK side that lost their opening match 14-44 to CUEA.

Varsity League Match day 2 Fixtures

Saturday 6 October 2018

10.00am: Pool B: Catholic University of Eastern Africa v University of Eldoret

12.00pm: Pool A: Egerton University v Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

2.00pm: Pool A: Kenyatta University v Technical University of Mombasa

4.0pm: Pool B: University of Nairobi v Technical University of Kenya.