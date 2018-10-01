Chemelil win, Posta, Nakumatt in trouble

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1, 2018 – Chemelil Sugar picked up their third win in four games after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at their Awasi backyard on Monday afternoon, a result that hoisted the sugar belt side to 14th in the standings with 38 points.

Jacob Ombija and Lucas Waitere struck the two goals, one in either half as the sugar millers handed themselves a huge relief from the relegation axe.

The result took Francis Baraza’s men to 38 points, one ahead of Nakumatt and Posta Rangers who have now slipped down to 15th and 16th respectively. Chemelil just need to win their final game of the season against Kariobangi Sharks in Narok to avoid relegation nightmares.

Last year’s fourth placed team Posta Rangers who have had a horrendous season now occupy the relegation play-off 16th place slot and have to win their final game of the season against Homeboyz and hope either Chemelil or Nakumatt lose.

Whoever does not win on the final day of the season will drop down to the 16th place spot which will condemn them to play the dreaded play-off against the third placed team from the National Super League (NSL) which can either be KCB, Nairobi Stima or Ushuru.

Nakumatt had results going their way after a new owner breathed a new lease of financial life, but they have found the rhythm fading over the last five games losing three and drawing the last two.

-Posta torrid campaign

Having been held to a 2-2 draw by Sofapaka in Narok on Sunday, they will face Vihiga United in Thika on the final day of the season in a must win tie.

Posta have had a torrid campaign and Sunday’s 2-0 loss at the hands of a resurgent Sony Sugar in Ruaraka gave just but a glimpse of how their season has unfolded.

Head coach Sammy Omollo said his team lacked desire to win and has now called on them to pull up their effort for the crucial final tie in Kakamega to avoid going back to the second tier.

“We are in a very bad position and I believe the players know that. They have to know the importance of our last game because if we slip it is going to be very bad for us,” the tactician said after watching his side’s lackluster performance against Sony.

Both Nakumatt and Posta are on 37 points and a -10 goal difference, but Nakumatt are 15th by virtue of having scored more goals.