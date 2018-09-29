Raila to grace Gor’s coronation in Kisumu

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya – Club patron and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be the guest of honour during Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia’s coronation on Sunday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor will be presented with the trophy after their match against 2008 title winners Mathare United in an occasion that is expected to rock the foundation of the lakeside city the club identifies as its spiritual home.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) is a big day and I’m asking you to be there because Gor will be in town. The match against Mathare is guard of honour, a formality. Raila will come to join us in celebrating our champions,” Deputy Governor, Kisumu County Matthews Owili announced on Saturday.

Having missed last year’s trophy presentation at the same venue, the former premier’s presence will add the stardust to the expected rousing party in honour of the team that extended its all-time league winning record to 17.

At the same time, Gor stars hailed the Kits for Africa (KFA) initiative after they were involved in distributing uniforms to 50 grassroots teams from Kisumu on Saturday.

Captain Harun Shakava, midfielder Francis Kahata and defend Joash Onyango accompanied their head coach, Dylan Kerr and club legend, Peter Dawo to Central Square at the heart of Kisumu where the presentation took place.

“This project is helping grassroots football to be felt. Our presence here has helped the teams feel they are recognized in Kenyan football,” the K’Ogalo said.

He urged leading bookmakers, SportPesa, who are behind the KFA initiative, to facilitate a tournament in the region to strengthen its ties with the beneficiary teams, some who have never played in any sort of uniform.

“If possible, we are ready to play a select side from this competition if it is organised. Personally, I can’t wait to be involved in this event in future,” the Kenya international defender emphasised.

“I feel honoured because it’s the first time I’m doing a noble cause in Kisumu. I believe our presence inspired the teams to believe that they too can make it in life,” his teammate Kahata underscored.

Onyango, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the club, playing a key role in their march to the title, insisted the KFA project could go a long way in fulfilling the dreams of many a local footballer.

“Our presence here has motivated the players to work hard. If possible, SportPesa should help these players pursue education apart from playing football,” the defender added.

KFA was launched two years ago where SportPesa partner clubs in Europe, Everton FC, Hull City FC, Arsenal FC, Torino FC and Southampton FC donate kit for the benefit of local teams in the continent.

-By SportPesa News-