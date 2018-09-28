Western Stima promoted back to KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Western Stima have been promoted back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after beating Coast Stima 1-0 in a National Super League match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Friday evening.

Their junior Stima brothers had come in and shown no mercy for their elders pressing and frustrating them, but the home side who have lost only once this season at their backyard ensured they won at the death, Junior Mukisa scoring in the 88th minute.

Mukisa struck a brilliant free-kick beating the Coast Stima keeper to finally break the defensive block that had been set up by the visitors.

With two matches left before the season ends, the powermen have moved to 76 points meaning they have gathered an unassailable lead from second spot.

There is now only one automatic promotion slot left for the NSL sides to clash for with KCB and Nairobi Stima the only teams who can take the slot.

Ushuru’s 1-1 draw with St. Joseph Youth earlier on Friday afternoon meant the best they can get is the third place position which will require them to take part in a play-off against the 16th placed team from the KPL.