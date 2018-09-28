Shujaa squad sifted to 21 ahead of Africa 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – National Sevens Circuit Most Valuable Player Daniel Taabu and Top Try Scorer Mark Wandetto have made the 21-man Kenya squad that is preparing for next month’s Africa Men’s Sevens in Tunisia.

Wandetto leads seven other Homeboyz players who have made the final cut including skipper Leonard Mugaisi after the Paul Murunga led side dominated the circuit, reaching five of the six Main Cup finals and winning four of them enroute to clinching the overall crown.

Mwamba who finished second have two players in the squad which will be trimmed further to the final 13 early next month before the Africa Sevens which will be held in Tunisia.

The squad is majorly comprised of players who the coaching team want to have a further assessment of with most of the experienced faces being left out preferably to give the first timers a chance to impress.

First timers making the squad include Johnstone Olindi, Timothy Mmasi and Eliakim Kichoi who put in stellar performances during the just concluded circuit which serves as the Kenyan club sevens championship.

The squad also features a number of players with Sevens World Series experience under their belt including Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Cyprian Kuto and Michael Wanjala.

Shujaa who will be out to wrest the title from neighbors and rivals Uganda are making a return to the competition after missing out on last year’s edition and are seeded first for the continental showpiece. They have been grouped alongside Botswana and Morocco in Pool A.

Shujaa Training Squad

Mark Wandetto, Leonard Mugaisi, Johnstone Olindi, Michael Wanjala, Alvin Otieno, Brian Wandera, Charles Omondi (Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu, Eliakim Kichoi (Mwamba), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Benjamin Marshall (Nondescripts), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Paul Mutsami (Impala Saracens), Archadius Khwesa, Brian Waihenya (Blak Blad), Ahmed Shaban (KCB), Mark Kwemoi (Impala Saracens), Gramwell Bunyasi (Top Fry Nakuru),Edmund Anya (Strathmore Leos), Cyprian Kuto (Kenya Harlequin), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers).

-Additional info courtesy KRU