Ndakaini Half Marathon gets Sh250,000 boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – This year’s Ndakaini Half Marathon got a boost on Friday after APA Life Assurance injected Sh250,000 sponsorship ahead of the annual race to run October 6 around the scenic fresh water dam in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

Organisers say they are targeting to register over 4000 participants for the Half Marathon that has before been graced by two-time world marathon champion Abel Kirui and legendary Catherine Ndereba among others.

Speaking during the presentation, APA Life Assurance CEO Catherine Karimi committed that they will support the initiative that aims at conserving the environment.

“We believe sport is a wonderful way to empower communities. APA’s part in this event will raise critical funds for conservation, community development and education programs for this region in Kenya,” said Karimi.

This year saw the marathon shifted from its traditional September month to October and will for the first time conduct online registration with the same expected to close on September 30, one week to the event.

Ndakaini Environmental Conservation Association (NDEKA) Chairman Professor Joseph Kimura noted that elite athletes will use the race to prepare for international competitions.

“We are excited by the immense interest the elite athletes have shown in the Ndakaini Half Marathon and announce that this year the route has been slightly modified to give them a better start and finish experience,” said Kimura.

Among the notable athletes expected to grace the race is two-time champion Patrick Kipn’geno.

In 2017, Kipng’eno and Debra Meringor finished ahead of the pack of nearly 3,000 runners gunning for the total top prize of Sh300,000. The same prize level has been set for this year’s race.

The participation fee is Sh1500 for elite and Sh1000 for amateur runners.