KCB hit Commandos, inch close to promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – KCB FC inched closer to a return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after beating Green Commandos 2-0 in a National Super League match at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Friday evening.

Goals in either half from Dennis Ng’ang’a and Kennedy Owino saw the bankers move to 69 points in the standings with three matches to go and if Nairobi Stima drop points against Administration Police on Saturday, they will only need two wins off the last three ties to gain promotion.

Having dropped the pot at the doorstep twice in the last two years, the bankers were in no mood to make similar mistakes and started the game with pace and precision.

In the third minute, the impressive Martin Nderitu tried his luck with a shot from distance but the Commandos keeper gathered it well.

Three minutes later a brilliant team move by the bankers saw Chris Ochieng race to the ball on the right before hitting a superb low cross into the area, but a rushing Shami Kibwana could not get a touch on the ball with the keeper to beat.

In the 13th minute, Shami turned provider making a good run to create space on the left cutting in a cross, but Kennedy Owino’s point blank tap was brilliantly saved by Commandos keeper Bonphas Munyasa.

The pressure finally bore fruit in the 21st minute when Dennis Ng’ang’a’s free-kick from the right took a wicked deflection off a defender before finding its way past keeper Munyasa.

KCb were on top of their game, but Commandoes had shown some good moves and signs that they would try and claw back something off the game.

But, they were limited in their chances with their only effort at goal coming in the 33rd minute when Victor Muhanda’s shot from range went straight to the keeper.

In the second half, the bankers kept their press on and nine minutes in, they should have been two up.

Chris Ochieng raced through to a loose ball inside the box and managed to beat the keeper, but he took way too many touches inside the box when he should have pulled the trigger allowing the defense to race back and block.

There was a slight push on him as he went for the shot, but the referee turned a deaf ear on the calls for a penalty.

The bankers though doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Owino tapped in past the keeper from six yards out after a textbook counter saw Simon Abuko float in a decent cross with pace and power.

With a comfortable lead, KCB contained the pressure of the game with Dennis Orenge and Samuel Mwangi coming in to consolidate the result.

Mwangi had two chances late on, one with a shot from distance while the second was from close range, both going wide.