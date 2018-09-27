Welbeck double fires Gunners through in League Cup

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 27 – Danny Welbeck’s double fired Arsenal to a 3-1 victory over Brentford and into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The England striker scored twice in the first half at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night to put the Gunners on course, although the Championship side rallied well after the break and pulled a goal back through Alan Judge’s fine free-kick.

However, last year’s finalists, playing under Unai Emery in the Carabao Cup for the first time, sealed the game in stoppage time when substitute Alexandre Lacazette raced through to fire home.

It took until just the fifth minute for Welbeck to give Arsenal the lead. Matteo Guendouzi played a short corner before whipping the ball into the box, and Welbeck rose highest to head home his third goal of the season.

The Gunners continued to dominate and Welbeck added his second after 37 minutes.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan found Alex Iwobi on the left, he then rolled the ball into the path of the overlapping Nacho Monreal, whose low cross into the middle presented Welbeck with the simplest of tasks to slot in from six yards.

Brentford could have folded in the second half but instead they responded brilliantly, taking the game right to Arsenal and pulling a goal back just before the hour mark.

Moses Odubajo, making his second debut for the Bees, won a free-kick right on the edge of the area and Judge stepped up to swing a peach of an effort over the wall and just inside the post.

Brentford boss Dean Smith threw on top scorer Neal Maupay in an attempt to find an equaliser, but Arsenal eventually killed the game off in the third minute of added time as Lacazette burst through a tired Bees defence to slam the ball into the bottom corner.

By Sky Sports