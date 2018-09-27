Two SA bikes set for Sunday’s Concours

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Two bikes from South Africa have arrived well in time ahead of Sunday’s CBA Africa Concours d’Elelegance.

Coming all the way from the Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club of South Africa were on display at the pre-event media briefing at a Nairobi hotel.

The two motorcycles sponsored by Galleria mall have been entered to the iconic event by Vivian Mathew Kuiper and Johannesburg based Martin Keiser.

Kuiper is visiting Kenya for the first time to ride his 1970 Honda in the parade ring whilst Keiser is contesting the Concours for the second year running with his 1964 AJS Cate Racer which has been singled out as the bikes to watch on Sunday.

His rivals for the bies title will be Stephen Mukhisa with his 2015 Yamaha and Peter Giraudo’s 1996 Triumph.

“Always a great pleasure for Alfa Romeo Owners Club to host competitors from as far as South Africa. I sure the two form down south will inject the much-needed excitant at the spectator pavilion, thrills and spills are guaranteed,” Bob Dewar of Alfa Romeo Owners Club of Kenya, said.

“Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit. We anticipate quite a big crown for the event and one of the highlights will be the Total Exellium ramp where fans will be flocking to catch a glimpse of the cars. The motorcycle judging ring will also be a crowd puller,” he added.

The CBA Africa Concours d’Elegace has attracted a star studded entry including competitors from outside Kenya.

Other competitors to watch include Dominique Antoine who has entered an ancient 1925 Triumph to be judged in the class for motorcycles made in 1960.

In addition to watching judging of the vintage and classics cars and motorcycles, fans will also savor the privilege to view a selection of new cars, SUVs and Pick Ups in the Auto Expo which is the motor made section located a short distance from the grandstands on the inside of the racecourse.

The heritage collection is located near the Auto Expo stands and the major attraction will be a working 1918 steam engine which has been entered by Roger Tanner who will have a busy day shutting between his engines and the 1952 Rolls Royce.

Visitors will also see an ancient Mercedes truck, an old Ferguson tractor compared with the latest Massey Ferguson equivalent.