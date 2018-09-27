KCB, Coca-cola splash Sh750,000 for SJAK Sports Day

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Kenya Commercial Bank and soft drink company Coca-Cola have splashed Sh750,000 for this year’s Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Day to be staged at the Kasarani Stadium on October 13.

KCB will be the headline sponsors of the tournament after handing in a cheque of Sh500,000 while Coca-Cola will sponsor the event to a tune of Sh250,000.

“We are happy that we are finally doing this because it was long overdue. We had initially planned to do this in July but because of various factors including the tight calendar of our line of duty, we had to look for a new date,” said SJAK president Chris Mbaisi.

The event had been scheduled to coincide with the World Sports Journalists Day on July 2.

KCB has sponsored all three previous events including in 2016 when the Association invited their counterparts from Tanzania to celebrate the day at the Railway Club in Nairobi.

“We are glad to be sponsoring this event because it is our way of appreciating the media. They have been at the centre of telling our stories as KCB bank over the years and this is why we decided to sponsor this day and also give them an opportunity of enjoying sports,” KCB head of corporate communications manager Peter Mwaura said during the launch.

He added; “The bank is big in sports and we find it important to interact with the sports journalists because they are the ones who tell the story and we are happy to be here.”

KCB sponsors a football team which is on the verge of gaining promotion back to the Kenyan premier League, a volleyball team and a rugby team which has dominated the 15s version of the game and are current Kenya Cup champions.

KCB also sponsors golf and motorsports.

The Sports Day to be held at the Kasarani Stadium will incorporate four disciplines; football, egg and sack race as well as a 4x100m relay race.

There will be 18 teams participating in the tournament including Capital FM who are the undisputed champions of five-a-side football in inter-media tournaments as well as a team each from the two sponsors.

Winners will be determined by accrued points and they will walk home with Sh75,000 while the second placed team will earn Sh50,000. The second runners up will clinch a cash reward of Sh30,000.