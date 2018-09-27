Ex-England star Rio Ferdinand to visit Kenya

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand is set to visit Kenya later in the year after being unveiled as the Guinness brand ambassador on a one-year partnership.

The former Three Lions defensive rock will follow up a visit by another English Premier League legends Thierry Henry who visited the country last December also in a partnership with the beer brand.

The ‘Guinness Meet Rio Ferdinand’ national consumer promotion will offer lucky consumers a chance to interact with the legend during his visit.

“Guinness is a bold beer, for extraordinary people, so we are delighted to be working with Rio Ferdinand this year as he was a player who certainly demonstrated his creativity, imagination and confidence on the pitch,” Kenya Breweries Limited Marketing Manager, Guinness, Nduku Wamakau said.

Sher further added; “His visit will be crucial in finding and celebrating those Kenyan fans who prove themselves Made of More. These are the fans who live and breathe football – whose support, knowledge and bold acts of dedication demonstrate their unique passion for the beautiful game.”

-Consumer campaign

As part of the campaign, Guinness has launched a new consumer promotion, giving consumers the opportunity to win an extraordinary experience with Ferdinand when he visits Kenya.

Guinness will roll out promotional bottles with a code which consumers will be asked to send to 22110 for an opportunity to land the lucrative opportunity of meeting the English legend.

Twelve lucky winners will win Sh1mn plus the chance of spending time with Rio in Kenya.

There will also be promotional activations in select outlets where random winners will be picked for the opportunity to meet Ferdinand as well as walk home with Sh1mn.

Early in his career, Ferdinand who went on to be capped 81 times for England made the bold decision to follow his dreams and become a footballer.

Having the courage of his convictions meant that he regularly appeared in youth teams with London clubs. He was just 19 years and eight days when he earned his first England cup in a game against Cameroon in 1997, making him the youngest defender to play for England at the time.

During his time playing professional football, including 12 years at The Red Devils, the 39-year old centre back was regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, and as one of England’s best ever centre-backs.

-Leadership

His determination and leadership skills both on and off the pitch, as well as his confidence and creative play, ensured he stood out from his team mates.

During his career at The Red Devils he won 14 trophies including six Premier League titles and the celebrated Champions League. Since hanging up his boots in 2015, he has continued to curve his own path as a broadcaster, entrepreneur and philanthropist with the same confidence and flair he showed on the pitch.