Sharks bite off Wazito to pile relegation fears

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 26 – Harrison Mwendwa scored an 89th minute winner as Kariobangi Sharks picked their sixth consecutive win across all competitions beating Wazito FC 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday to send them deeper into relegation.

Edwin Lavatsa had stepped off the bench to score a second half equalizer as Wazito FC looked to earn a crucial point, but a defensive error late on meant their hopes are dashed with only two matches remaining.

Wazito remained second from bottom with 28 points, four away from Chemelil Sugar who play bottom side Thika United on Thursday. If Chemelil win, then both Thika and Wazito will be officially relegated from the Kenyan Premier League.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United all but assured themselves of a place in next year’s top flight after beating champions-elect Gor Mahia 2-0 at the Mumias Complex to move to 11th in the standings with 37 points with two rounds of matches left.

If Thika loses to Chemelil on Thursday then they will be officially relegated from the top tier while the sugar belt side will hope to maintain a slot in the play-off 16th slot. Wazito now need to win both their remaining games to survive.

-More to follow