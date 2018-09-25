Woes behind, Gor aim to finish season strong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has described the atmosphere in his team’s training for the past two days as warm and positive, saying they are ready to put behind the woes of a two-week boycott that saw them lose two SportPesa Premier League matches.

Gor players returned to training Monday afternoon after club chairman Ambrose Rachier promised that their outstanding August salaries and allowances will be cleared by close of business Monday and Kerr says the team’s spirit is back and ready to re-focus on their last four games of the season.

“The spirit yesterday and today has been great. The players look happy, they are competitive in training and the atmosphere is brilliant. The players have a smile back on their faces and it is great,” Kerr told Capital Sport.

He added; “The two defeats we have had could have been avoided were we not in this position. This was something terrible and should never happen again.”

With the training boycott, Gor went on to lose 1-0 to bottom side Thika United and 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars, bringing their total defeats this season to three, something that has not gone down well with the tactician.

“We had ambitions this season and the two defeats definitely were not what we wanted. As a coach I take responsibility but this was beyond me. We lost not because we were poor but because we were not ready,” the tactician lamented.

But the team is now ready to put all that behind their backs and focus on finishing the season strongly, with the title already long under wraps. The two losses saw their lead at the apex cut to 13 points.

“The focus now is to win all the remaining four games of the season and finish as strongly as possible. We have a very short post-season turnaround and we need to ensure we have a high spirit when this current season ends,” Kerr noted.

The same sentiments are shared by skipper Harun Shakava who has called on his teammates to put behind the disappointments of the past few weeks and finish the season on a high.

“Everyone is happy because the chairman assured us that everything will be sorted out. It was an unfortunate turn of events but all that is behind our backs. We want to focus on the remaining four games of the season as well as the game against Everton in November and ensure we win,” the skipper noted.

K’Ogalo come up against Vihiga United on Wednesday evening at the Mumias Complex, a task that is not going to be an easy one as Vihiga are fighting for points to remain in the league.

Vihiga are placed 15th in he standings with 34 points, just two shy of the play-off slot occupied by Chemelil Sugar and will be keen to pick maximum points to enhance their chances of remaining in the top tier.

“It will be a tough match because Vihiga want to remain in the league; they will come to win and anyone who always comes up against us wants to prove a point. I don’t expect it to be an easy tie, but we have to bounce back from the two defeats,” Kerr further added.

The tactician will have a full-strength squad at his disposal on Wednesday with only three absentees. Philemon Otieno who picked up an ankle injury in the Harambee Stars match against Ghana remains sidelined and so does keeper Boniface Oluoch who is yet to recover from a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Lawrence Juma has also joined the treatment table after picking a hamstring strain in training.