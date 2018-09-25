Pressure-free Warriors eye victory lap – Kerr

Shares

OAKLAND, United States, Sep 25 – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his players will take a pressure-free approach to the new season on Monday as they chase a fourth NBA title in what could be their final campaign together.

Kerr said that with the prospect of his phenomenally successful roster possibly breaking up next year, he would encourage the Warriors to enjoy themselves in the knowledge that their place in history was secure.

The Warriors clinched a third NBA title in four seasons in June with victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the latest milestone in an era of dominance for the Bay Area franchise.

“We’re playing with house money,” Kerr said when asked about the Warriors’ place in history. “I think it’s pretty secure. I don’t think our guys should feel a ton of pressure. They should feel the importance of trying to do it again.

“This might be the last time we have this current generation of Warriors, given all the free-agent situations in the future, so why not just go all out and enjoy every step of the way?”

The Warriors could in theory bid farewell to two pillars of their success of recent seasons next year, with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson entering free agency.

DeMarcus Cousins, who joined the Warriors in July, will also become a free agent.

The emphasis this season, Kerr added, would be on celebrating the current group of players’ achievements.

“The idea is to really focus on how lucky we are to be here together in this era and this time and place,” he said.

“We’re well aware it’s not going to last forever. We have a lot to celebrate. Three titles in the last four years and a chance to add another one.

“At some point you just have to enjoy the moment and enjoy the now. There’s going to be so much speculation on what’s ahead. Nobody knows what’s ahead.

“Our guys understand that. They really enjoy being around each other and really enjoy the process. Having won several championships, I think they feel we’ve done some damage and ‘Let’s keep it rolling’.”

The Warriors open their campaign with a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 16.