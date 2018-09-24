Rachier denies claims he received Sh3m from Walusimbi deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Gor Mahia boss Ambrose Rachier on Monday slammed claims that he received Sh3 million from Ugandan Left-back Godfrey Walusimbi’s deal to Kaizer Chiefs, stating that the South African top flight club is yet to pay K’Ogalo the transfer fees.

An agitated Rachier made it clear that he only leant of Walusimbi’s deal when the player had already signed the contract and that after following up, Kaizer Chiefs were to pay Gor through the club’s account in two installments, first in August 2018 and second in January 2019.

“I got to learn for the first time of Walusimbi’s move to South Africa on Friday 11th August 2018 when I received a call from a Mr. Motaung Kaizer who after introducing himself informed me that as he was speaking to me Godfrey Walusimbi was seated before him,” An angry Rachier lamented.

“I promptly protested at his club’s unethical and illegal conduct of player taping for which he apologized but still insisted that we could talk and come to some agreement. Despite the allegations of the misguided and disgruntled louts that these funds have been remitted and defalcated by certain official and perceived agents in their figments of imagination,” Rachier added.

“I categorically state that not a single rand or penny has been paid to the club or to the officials of the club or alleged agent or at all. I challenge them to contact Kaizer Chief,” the Gor chairman declared.

Walusimbi who had a contract running, joined South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal August 30.

-Unpaid Salary/allowances/bonus-

On the unpaid August salary, allowances and bonuses that saw players boycott training leading to the loss of two Kenyan Premier League matches, Rachier vowed that the club will pay by close of business Monday.

Rachier rubbished claims that some politicians came to the rescue of players welfare by paying their rent, stating that he had spoken with his captain Harun Shakava who said he was not aware of the allegations.

“During the past two weeks, the Gor Mahia stage has witnessed a theater of tragi-comedy as well as that of absurd. A theater where miserably impecunious self seekers some of no fixed abode are playing the role of philanthropic benefactors purportedly paying unsolicited rent for our players,” Rachier, who was out of the country when all this unfolded said.

“For the avoidance of any misconception, I must state here that all the salaries, allowances and bonuses for the period up to and including the 31st July, 2018 have been duly paid in full. Appropriate arrangements were made for the payment of similar emoluments for the month of August 2018, but on account of certain unavoidable circumstances beyond our control the salaries were delayed. I emphasize that the laches in remittance were both unexpected and unanticipated,” he underscored.

“The situation has now been rectified, remittance received and all salaries, bonus and allowances for the stated period should be paid before close of business today,” He confirmed

Gor, who won their record 17 KPL title with six matches to spare, will next face Vihiga United away, host Mathare United in Kisumu where they will be coronated before ending the season with a clash away to Tusker FC.