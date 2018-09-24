Floodies receive Sh1.8m Safaricom boost

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Impala Floodlit rugby tournament on Monday received a major boost as Safaricom thorough its youth network Blaze injected Sh1.8mn sponsorship.

Top Kenya Cup sides, Universities, Schools, Women’s and Age Grade are expected to grace Floodies, the biggest pre-season tournament.

Unlike in previous years where Floodies ended a week before the Kenya Cup, this year’s edition will see a two-week break before the league starts.

“We see great potential in the youth that is just waiting to be tapped. Sponsoring Floodies not only elevates the sport by providing financial and non-monetary assistance, it provides valuable opportunities for young players to showcase their skills, passion and grit,” said Charles Wanjohi – Interim Director for Consumer Business, Safaricom.

The sponsorship complements BLAZE’s ongoing thematic campaign, G.R.I.T., which stands for Greatness Requires Internal Toughness.

The campaign aims to encourage the youth not to give up on their dreams no matter what obstacles they face, and features individuals who are excelling in unconventional fields such as dance, skateboarding, and Muay Thai.

“Rugby is associated with strength, speed, strategy and toughness, making it an ideal fit for sponsorship by BLAZE. Over the years, Floodies has become a highlight of the school rugby calendar, and a pre-season tournament that teams use to prepare and feed into the Kenya Cup league and the national squad,” Chairman Impala Saracen Rugby Club, Bill Githinji said.

“This year, we expect to see 8 Kenya Cup Teams, 8 universities, 8 secondary schools and 6 women’s teams participating in the tournament, including defending champions KCB and 1st runners-up Impala Saracens,” he added.

The 36-year-old 15-aside tournament last year attracted over 3,000 fans and will this year courtesy of BLAZE feature exciting prizes in the club and school categories, including: Most Valuable Player, Most Promising Player, Top Try Scorer, Top Points Scorer and Man of the Match Awards.

The BLAZE sponsorship includes Sh1mn in cash, and an additional Sh800,000 in airtime, prizes and the provision of a fully-kitted media centre.