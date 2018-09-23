Woods takes three-shot lead at Tour Championship

Shares

ATLANTA, United States, Sep 23 – Tiger Woods is one round away from ending his five-year victory drought after storming into a three-shot lead on day three of the Tour Championship in Atlanta here Saturday.

Woods, 42 looked in a class of his own as he carded a five-under-par 65 to leave himself on 12 under for the tournament at Atlanta’s East Lake course.

With one round remaining, Woods leads by three from Rory McIlroy, who moved to nine under with a four-under-par 66.

Woods’ last victory came 1,875 days ago in August 2013 when he captured the WGC–Bridgestone Invitational.

The 14-time Major winner is a two-time former Tour Championship winner and enjoys a remarkable record of winning 54 of 57 PGA Tour events when holding the 54-hole lead.

The 42-year-old returned to golf this season after missing most of the previous two years with a debilitating back injury.

However Woods has progressed steadily during his comeback season, leading the British Open during the final round in July before finishing second at last month’s PGA Championship.

He fired a 62 earlier this month and has also done enough to force himself into the USA team for next week’s Ryder Cup.