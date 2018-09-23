Sharks thrash Ulinzi to sail into Shield final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – For the second season in a row, Kariobangi Sharks reached the finals of the SportPesa Shield following their 4-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars in the first semi final hosted at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

Duke Abuya notched a hat-trick before Eric Kapaito added the fourth while Ulinzi got a consolation in stoppage time.

Sharks will meet the winner between defending champions AFC Leopards and Sofapaka who clash in the other semi at the same venue.

Sharks will be looking to go one better and clinch their first ever Shield title and book a slot in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

-More to follow-