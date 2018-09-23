Ewet, Cherono rule Mombasa Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Dismas Ewet and Peris Cherono were crowned winners of the 2018 Mombasa International Marathon held on Sunday.

Ewet clocked 2:16:52 to take the men’s honors, beating Arit Kigen who came in second at 2:17:45 while third place went to Abraham Too, returning 2:18:31.

“I am very pleased to have won this race today. The race was tough due to hot weather but I managed. I have been training so hard towards this and this is a dream come true. I will be out training so hard to defend my tittle in the next edition,” Ewet said after the race.

In the corresponding women’s race, Cherono cut the tape at 2:30:44 ahead of Alice Mogire who was condemned to second spot in 2:32:43 while Elizabeth Rumokol came third in 2:32:53.

“This is my first time to win a marathon and I really thank God for this. The competition was stiff with a lot of heat, but I did well. I am looking forward to the Beijing Marathon next year and hope to produce good results,” Cherono stated.

In the 10KM race, Stephen Mwendwa retained his title in the men’s category crossing the finish line in time of 33:17.9, followed closely by Daniel Kayiok in time of 33:34.00 while Kipkorir Birir completed the podium finish in 33:40.06.

Naomi Jepngetich won the 10KM women’s category finishing at 35:14.17 followed by Nancy Rotich at 36:48.30 and Judith Cherono at 36:48.30.

Ewet and Peris each won Sh500,000 each while the 10Km winners Mwendwa and Jepngetich each pocketed Sh40,000.

Athletes of different ages participated in the marathon including 72 year-old Nashon Kamau from Kikuyu who finished the 10KM race at 1:15:28 beating a number of young athletes.

Other participants in the 10KM race included Hon. Anthony Kiai of Mukurweini Constituency, Joshua Kandie of Baringo Central Constituency and nominated MP Sammy Serone.

