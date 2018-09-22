SportPesa nominated for prestigious UK football awards

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – SportPesa’s partnership with English Championship club Hull City has received thumbs up in this year’s UK Football Business Awards, earning a slot in the finalists’ list for Partnership of the Year.

This comes after the historic Hull City in Kenya tour when the club made its maiden trip to the country to play a friendly against SportPesa Premier League side Gor Mahia.

The highly anticipated match rekindled memories of 20 years ago when Kenya’s Harambee Stars played against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a packed stadium.

Just like the 1997 match, the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre Stadium in Nairobi was packed to capacity for the May 13 match, with thousands more lining up the roads leading to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the Hull City players after the game.

The reputable Football Business Awards recognize and honour organizations that support the success of football globally. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner scheduled for November 22 in London.

“This is a befitting honour for SportPesa. The Hull City in Kenya tour was a highly successful event that gave Kenyans a sense of pride and increased belief in local football talent which was in great display during the match,” commented SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

Others shortlisted in the Partnership of the Year category this year are Barcelona FC vs Beko, Manchester City and UBTECH, Norwich City FC and multinational insurer Aviva, Stoke City, the Top Eleven Academy and Everton FC with Blackwell Global.

Last year SportPesa was one of the only three companies with two nominations in the awards shortlist of 97 organizations that comprised English Premier League clubs, various charities, media companies, hospitality companies and gaming firms among others.

At the 2017 Football Business Awards, SportPesa was shortlisted under the category of Best Brand Activation involving Football for its campaigns with English Premier League club Everton FC and English Football League Championship outfit- Hull City Tigers FC.